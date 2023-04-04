Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Riding Horses Together

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were horsing around over the weekend, and they look tight.

The Latin pop star and supermodel appeared to bond over their shared love of horse riding Sunday at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center ... taking turns riding horses and even riding one together.

TMZ obtained photos of the fun date ... tooling around at the corral and some nearby trails.

We've seen Kendall riding horses for years, and Bad Bunny's got a couple music videos where he hops on a steed ... so it appears they've found something else in common.

As you see, Kendall couldn't hold back a smile as she snapped smartphone pics of her new beau grabbing the reins ... and he watched her ride solo too.

Folks who were there say Bad Bunny and Kendall spent about 90 minutes riding horses ... including one very romantic ride where he's behind her, holding on tight.

It's hard to say who is the better and more experienced rider ... but it's worth noting Kendall showed up with boots and gloves, while Bad Bunny's wearing Adidas sneakers.