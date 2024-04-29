Mike Myers Debuts White Hair in First Public Appearance in Over a Year

Mike Myers returned to the spotlight for a rare public appearance this weekend ... but folks had to do a double take, 'cause nobody could recognize him with his new hair color.

The actor stepped out Saturday for the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in L.A. -- where Nicole Kidman was being honored -- which marked his first time at a public event in about a year.

Mike looked unrecognizable with short white hair -- but was rocking it proudly as he spoke onstage at one point ... and posing for tons of pics before heading inside, all smiles.

He was even taking photos with fans too ... acting goofy and posing for a bunch of selfies.

Mike has always kept a relatively low profile ... as he and his wife, Kelly Tisdale, are known for keeping their home life super private. So, seeing MM out and about like this is pretty remarkable -- especially since he's a silver fox now, and totally leaning into it.

The last few times Mike was out in public was in April and May of 2023 -- in April of that year, his was quite a bit longer ... and more importantly, it was the same color of brown we've seen him in for years now.

In May, the guy was at a basketball game -- with pretty damn good seats, it seems -- but there ... he was wearing a beanie, covering up his 'do. Since then, he's been kinda MIA.

Anyway, it was clearly a big enough occasion to get Mike out of the house and into the public eye again -- remember, this was all about Nicole ... and anyone who's anyone showed up to give her her flowers, including a ton of celebs.