Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Morgan Freeman Spoofs Viral Nicole Kidman AMC Ad at AFI Award Gala

Morgan Freeman 'She Takes Us Somewhere We've Never Been' ... Spoofs & Honors Nicole Kidman At AFI Award Gala

Morgan Freeman Nicole Kidman AFI Life Achievement Award
Getty

Count Morgan Freeman as the latest celeb to parody Nicole Kidman's viral AMC spot ... Only this time it was to honor the actress's many achievements.

Nicole received the AFI Life Achievement Award ... and the star-studded audience was treated to a skit by Oscar-winning thespian Freeman.

As you know, the OG advert played before feature films showing at AMC theaters and exploded on social media ... with Kidman saying her love of cinema is what inspired her to be a part of the campaign.

The ad became a meme and was even parodied on 'SNL.'

49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Nicole Kidman
Launch Gallery
Celebrating Nicole Kidman! Launch Gallery
Getty

Morgan also paid tribute to Aussie actress by singing "Moulin Rouge" ... calling the flick his fav film.

A STUNNING DOWNFALL
TMZ Studios

Meryl Streep, Kidman's costar from "The Hours," presented her with the award, which she herself previously won in 2004.

nicole and keith urban
Getty

Many other celebs were on hand for the ceremony including, Reese Witherspoon, Joey King, Mike Myers, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jane Seymour, Miles Teller, Naomi Watts and Nicole's hubby Keith Urban among others.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later