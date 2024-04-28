Morgan Freeman Spoofs Viral Nicole Kidman AMC Ad at AFI Award Gala
Count Morgan Freeman as the latest celeb to parody Nicole Kidman's viral AMC spot ... Only this time it was to honor the actress's many achievements.
Morgan Freeman parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC spot at #AFILife pic.twitter.com/LHnblEh33Y— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 28, 2024 @DEADLINE
Nicole received the AFI Life Achievement Award ... and the star-studded audience was treated to a skit by Oscar-winning thespian Freeman.
As you know, the OG advert played before feature films showing at AMC theaters and exploded on social media ... with Kidman saying her love of cinema is what inspired her to be a part of the campaign.
The ad became a meme and was even parodied on 'SNL.'
Morgan also paid tribute to Aussie actress by singing "Moulin Rouge" ... calling the flick his fav film.
Meryl Streep, Kidman's costar from "The Hours," presented her with the award, which she herself previously won in 2004.
Many other celebs were on hand for the ceremony including, Reese Witherspoon, Joey King, Mike Myers, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jane Seymour, Miles Teller, Naomi Watts and Nicole's hubby Keith Urban among others.