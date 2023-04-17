Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Getting Close, Having Fun at Coachella

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spend The Day Together At Coachella ... Gettin' Close, Too!

4/17/2023 6:47 AM PT
Kendall Jenner and her guy Bad Bunny are clearly enjoying each other's company ... because they were spotted getting pretty close to each other as Coachella wrapped its first weekend.

Backgrid

The model and Puerto Rican rapper seemed to be in great spirits Sunday in Indio -- Kendall was all smiles as she kicked it with BB, who was rocking a bandana over his mouth.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

The couple got tons of looks from the massive festival crowd while walking the grounds.

They're clearly beyond the point of denying dating rumors, even though we'd already seen plenty of evidence for the last month that they were an item.

Kendall Jenner

As we reported, Kendall was looking like Bad Bunny's number 1 fan Friday night during his headlining performance ... dancing like no one was watching, which of course, they were.

They've been spotted out for sushi together in WeHo, at an Oscars after-party and even riding horseback together -- now after their fun weekend in the sun we can say the lovebirds are Coachella official.

