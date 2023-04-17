Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Getting Close, Having Fun at Coachella

Kendall Jenner and her guy Bad Bunny are clearly enjoying each other's company ... because they were spotted getting pretty close to each other as Coachella wrapped its first weekend.

The model and Puerto Rican rapper seemed to be in great spirits Sunday in Indio -- Kendall was all smiles as she kicked it with BB, who was rocking a bandana over his mouth.

The couple got tons of looks from the massive festival crowd while walking the grounds.

They're clearly beyond the point of denying dating rumors, even though we'd already seen plenty of evidence for the last month that they were an item.

As we reported, Kendall was looking like Bad Bunny's number 1 fan Friday night during his headlining performance ... dancing like no one was watching, which of course, they were.