Kylie Jenner Hits Coachella with Friends, No Sign of Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner was among the many who hit up Coachella this weekend with friends, but the one person not in her orbit was the guy she's rumored to be seeing ... Timothee Chalamet.

The beauty mogul and reality TV star was seen wading through a crowd Friday night and rushing to a VIP area where she could catch Bad Bunny's headlining set ... alongside her sister, Kendall, and other pals in tow -- including Saudi Arabian model Fai Khadra.

You've probably seen this dude hanging out with Kylie and Kendall a lot over the past several years -- and that's because he's a good buddy of theirs ... aka, not a new flame.

Despite the fact that he seems to be guiding Kylie through the chaos -- and even reaching for and touching her hand at one point -- we know there's nothing romantic going on with these two ... it's just platonic, and there are no clear signs of PDA outside of that anyway.

Of course, with that now being established ... it leads to the obvious observation -- Timmy's absence amid a massive rumor mill surrounding these two ... namely, him and Kylie.

As we've reported ... there's been a ton of speculation and gossip about him and Kylie recently dating -- and considering we've seen her car at his place just this past week ... there may, in fact, be some truth to the matter.

Add in the fact they went on a covert mission to grab tacos in the heart of L.A. a full week-plus ago -- in broad daylight, no less -- and that's just more smoke to this would-be fire.