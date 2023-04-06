Kylie Jenner Wears Pink Bikini In Pool, Shows Off Body

Kylie Jenner is supporting Kim Kardashian's super successful swimwear line ... by taking some sexy pics in a pink bikini in her private pool.

The billionaire showed off all her assets in a bright pink SKIMS offering ... even hopping up on the pool deck to accentuate her butt.

Kylie's got six different poses here ... all dripping with sex appeal, just like her dripping wet hair. She even matched her nail color to her bikini. Cute!!!

It's been heating up in Los Angeles this week, and Kylie's definitely taking full advantage here ... as she should.

Remember ... Kim was at the beach on a chilly day last week for a photo shoot in a pink bikini, keeping warm in a robe when the camera wasn't snapping pics.