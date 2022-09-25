Kim Kardashian Wears Leopard Print Bodysuit After Dolce & Gabbana Showcase

Kim Kardashian's got a new fashion line out, and she hit that point home with quite the getup in Italy ... one that would make National Geographic blush.

Following her showcase of a Dolce & Gabbana collab -- Ciao, Kim -- in Milan Saturday, KK stepped out in this leopard print bodysuit on Sunday ... complete with a fur coat/matching bag. She's worn a lot of eye-popping ensembles all weekend, but this one takes the cake.

Unclear if this is part of her new collection -- which she personally selected alongside Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce -- but it very well could be ... 'cause it's in the same throwback vein as the rest of her curated outfits that were on display on the runway.

Her collection will be part of D&G's Spring/Summer rollout ... and it's a big deal. Kim's essentially trying her hand at designing -- or at the very least, dipping her toe in -- with this debut line exhibiting her taste. Ciao, Kim's meant to be a flashback to styles from the '80s through the '00s.

Kim had her family on hand to support her -- Kris, Khloe and a few of her kids made the fashion show ... and it got a lot of media attention, especially when Kim herself came out.

She had this to say of the experience ... "I always loved the beautiful, quintessential 90s & 2000s looks… feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident & glamorous. You could feel the moment you put on a D & G dress that the intention when it was designed & made was to celebrate the woman wearing it."

Kim explains this was a months-long endeavor, with her and D&G going through countless photos of their clothes and letting her pick her faves. She adds, "Not only did the D & G team allow me to curate the collection they also trusted me & my team to create all of the content, the short film, music & creative direction of the show, working along side their incredible team. This process really allowed me to express my creativity without limitations."

One last thing ... if this leopard suit is giving you deja vu, that's because she's actually worn something like this before. Back in 2019, Kim rocked another one with a similar pattern.

That one was designed by Azzedine Alaïa and featured in an early '90s lineup -- so it seems even with Dolce & Gabbana, she's still channeling those late 20th century sentiments.