Kim Kardashian Spends $70 Mil on Malibu Home Formerly Owned by Cindy Crawford
Kim Kardashian I'm in the 'Bu Too!!! Drops $70 Mil on Oceanfront Estate, North of Ye
9/19/2022 7:54 AM PT
Malibu IS big enough for exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, or at least she thinks so, since she just spent a fortune on a gorgeous home there ... one with a supermodel past.
The 7,400-sq-foot estate sits on a well-protected bluff overlooking the Pacific, and the Mediterranean style mansion has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an endless number of killer views!!!
Kim spent a cool $70 million for the spread -- which includes tons of outdoor spaces for entertaining, dining or just swimming -- and while that's a crazy amount of dough, here's why it's a damn good purchase.
The previous owner is Adam Weiss, a Silicon Valley hedge fund manager, and he paid $45 mil when he bought it from Cindy Crawford ... just 4 years ago! Talk about a return on investment.
Of course, Kim still has the sprawling mansion she and Kanye built in Hidden Hills, and several other homes around SoCal, but the Malibu purchase -- first reported by The Dirt -- will make for a great weekend getaway spot.
Plus, it's about 14 miles up the coast from the $57 million Malibu home Ye is currently remodeling.