Kim Kardashian Spends $70 Mil on Malibu Home Formerly Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian I'm in the 'Bu Too!!! Drops $70 Mil on Oceanfront Estate, North of Ye

9/19/2022 7:54 AM PT
Getty

Malibu IS big enough for exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, or at least she thinks so, since she just spent a fortune on a gorgeous home there ... one with a supermodel past.

The 7,400-sq-foot estate sits on a well-protected bluff overlooking the Pacific, and the Mediterranean style mansion has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an endless number of killer views!!!

Adrian Anz

Kim spent a cool $70 million for the spread -- which includes tons of outdoor spaces for entertaining, dining or just swimming -- and while that's a crazy amount of dough, here's why it's a damn good purchase.

The previous owner is Adam Weiss, a Silicon Valley hedge fund manager, and he paid $45 mil when he bought it from Cindy Crawford ... just 4 years ago! Talk about a return on investment.

Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills Home
Launch Gallery
Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills Home
TMZ

Of course, Kim still has the sprawling mansion she and Kanye built in Hidden Hills, and several other homes around SoCal, but the Malibu purchase -- first reported by The Dirt -- will make for a great weekend getaway spot.

Backgrid

Plus, it's about 14 miles up the coast from the $57 million Malibu home Ye is currently remodeling.

