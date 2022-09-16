Kanye West's Donda Academy Makes Families Sign Non-Disclosure Agreements

​Some parents whose kids are enrolled in Kanye West's Donda Academy claim they're being forced to sign non-disclosure agreements ... but Ye says that's all just hype, this according to a new report.

Two families sat down with Rolling Stone and spilled the beans about the non-disclosures, which are apparently in place to keep a tight lid on things that go on at the school. In the RS article, the families were unnamed and did not provide details on the hush-hush agreements.

But, one of Kanye's consultants, Tamar Andrews, reportedly fired back, saying only parents put their sigs on the forms and insisted the entire process was informal ... whatever that means.

"Honestly, we don't care if people know about the school," Andrews told RS.

He goes on ... "The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we're there ... there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don't know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse."

Ye launched the private Christian school in 2022, catering to pre-K to 12th-grade students. Only about 100 students attend Donda Academy, which is not accredited.

Who are these students? Well, that's still a mystery. And, it's hard to piece together who the teachers are. According to the Donda site ... the mission is to motivate its students to "grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service."

Play video content 9/15/22 CNBC