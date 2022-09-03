Kanye West Targets Adidas GM Daniel Cherry in Slew of New IG Posts

Kanye West is fired back up again -- now re-focusing his outrage at a specific Adidas executive ... who's plastered all over Ye's Instagram page, with some interesting commentary.

Ye went on the offensive Saturday with a slew of new posts that have Daniel Cherry III in his crosshairs. DC is Adidas' Senior Vice President/General Manager -- and Kanye is dragging him through the coals over what he apparently sees as hijacking his Yeezy brand.

We saw this earlier in the week ... KW was upset over a perceived feeling that he's being iced out of managing Yeezy via Gap -- and now, he's going back to the source in Adidas.

In one of his newest messages -- which looks to be aimed at Cherry -- he references "VCs" ... or venture capitalists. Kanye writes, "VENTURE CAPITALIST WHO'S ONLY ADVENTURE IS CAPITALISM. CANT CREATE SO THEY TRY TO OUT COUNT THE CREATIVES."

Ye adds, "DIE SLOW." There's more ... Kanye seems to allude to some sort of history he and Cherry share -- alleging DC recently told Lil Uzi Vert that he should've "taken it to the hands" with Ye years ago, which is seriously pissing him off. He says he's already got a fake NYT death cover story in the can for when Cherry gets fired -- something Ye's predicting.

He also writes ... "I GUARANTEE YOU'LL HAVE TO RELOCATE BEFORE I'M LEGALLY FINISHED WITH YOU." Kanye has photoshopped tons of pics of Chery in different scenarios with mocking captions ... alluding to the notion Cherry was hired to manage Yeezy without Kanye's knowledge and is supposedly running it into the ground -- at least from KW's POV.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In one of his new posts ... Kanye also appears to be texting Kim about where their kids should go to school -- picking up where he last left off. Lots on Kanye's mind right now ... and he's airing it all out publicly for the world to see.

Play video content