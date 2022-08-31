Kanye West Goes After GAP for Excluding Him from Meetings and Copying Design

The relationship between Kanye West and GAP has clearly hit some rough waters ... with Ye taking shots at the retail giant for allegedly leaving him out of meetings and copying his designs.

Ye's now gone off on the company for two days in a row, first announcing Tuesday, "Gap held a meeting about me without me?" Then on Wednesday posting a text exchange with someone accusing GAP of copying Yeezy GAP Engineered by Balenciaga's designs on a standard GAP T-shirt.

According to Kanye, GAP also backed out of a shoot with his kids, writing, "But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing."

Of course, Kanye's Yeezy GAP line has been extremely successful so far -- with impressive sales both online and in-store. However, it appears the relationship has become frayed, with Ye not having as much of a voice in the business operations as he may have intended.

One thing we know Kanye's had full control over, though, is the presentation of the clothing in GAP stores. He faced heavy criticism online for the "trash bag" displays of the products, but announced he wouldn't apologize for being an innovator.

