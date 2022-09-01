Kanye West Declares Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted Dead with Fake Newspaper Headline

Kanye West isn't done taking shots at companies he's helped to make billions of dollars ... now setting his sights on Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, with a phony newspaper headline declaring him dead.

Ye fired up his IG account Thursday to post the fake NYT page which says, "Kasper Rorsted Also Dead at 60." Kanye's caption on the post reads, "God Loves Us" ... which doesn't make a whole lot of sense considering the message certainly isn't true, or very holy, for that matter.

There's also a sub-headline on the article that says, "I know what you're thinking ... who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?"

If you haven't followed along, Ye has major beef with Adidas lately, who he has his Yeezy shoe line with -- he's pissed at the brand for a recent "Yeezy Day" launch that he allegedly didn't have creative control over. Yeezy Day allowed fans of the shoe to get their hands on previously-released variations of the shoes that may have sold out in the past.

Kanye has also had issues in the past with Adidas, accusing the sportswear giant of stealing design ideas he's used for Yeezy shoes.

You might remember, it was last month when Kanye posted a similar NYT headline, declaring Pete Davidson, who he refers to as "Skete" dead after he and Kim Kardashian split.

This marks the second company in as many days that Kanye's had beef with ... on Wednesday he went on the attack against GAP, accusing them of keeping him out of meetings, stealing design ideas and cutting his kids out of a photo shoot.