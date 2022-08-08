Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split, 'Skete is Dead'

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be over, but that doesn't mean Kanye's attacks on the comedian are going anywhere ... as evidenced in his most recent post.

Ye got on Instagram Monday -- the same platform he was temporarily suspended from months ago -- to post a phony New York Times headline that reads, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

Kanye didn't include a caption or anything further, but you can only really assume it's to celebrate Kim and Pete's split ... news that broke last week.

Not only was the post a shot at Pete, Kanye also took aim at Kid Cudi, who he had a falling out with after Cudi continued to pal around with Pete while he was dating Kim. The line reads, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

As we reported, Cudi walked off the stage at Rolling Loud Miami last month after unruly fans in the crowd continued throwing things at him.