Kanye West Rips Adidas For 'Yeezy Day' ... I Didn't Approve!!!

Yeezy Day is here again -- and Kanye West is pissed about it ... claiming Adidas never got his approval for this year's event, and going off about several other issues he has with the brand.

The artist spelled out his issues in an IG message to Complex on Tuesday ... which marks the third annual Yeezy Day, where Adidas re-releases a lot of the popular models from Ye's sneaker line for two days.

Ye didn't hold back about Three Stripes -- saying, "Adidas made up the Yeezy day idea without my approval. Then went and brought back older styles without my approval."

The 45-year-old says he didn't give the "okay" to the brand on damn near everything -- including colorways, names, or hiring people that worked for him.

"Went and hired a GM of Yeezy without my approval," West said. "Took talent on the production side and sprinkled them throughout Adidas originals without my approval."

Of course, Ye's anger toward Adidas may be stemming from their recent beef over the release of their own slides ... which he claims was a rip-off of the Yeezy slides.

Ye also speaks about this in the message ... saying, "When I originally ordered Adidas to make more Yeezy slides, the GM lied to my face and said they didn't have the capacity."

"Meanwhile, Adidas was copying my slides and making their own versions of the Yeezy slide."

"Yeezy is 68% of Adidas online sales," Ye said. "God step in."

The collab between Ye and Adidas started in 2015 -- when the first model 'Boost 750' was released. In 2020, Ye's sneakers reportedly made nearly $1.7 billion in annual revenue.