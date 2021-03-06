Kanye's Yeezy 450 In Cloud White Shoes Sell Out in Under a Minute

Kanye West has still got the Midas touch when it comes to kicks, because his new offering from Adidas sold out in ONE MINUTE!!!

The Yeezy 450 in Cloud Whites flew off the virtual shelves, shutting down critics who thought the weird silhouette was off-putting.

There was a mad scramble on the Adidas app and YeezySupply.com, with lots of fans walking away from their computers empty-handed. They were clearly not quick on the draw, and you know what they say about snoozin' ...

To be specific ... the shoes became available Saturday at 7 AM ... if you were later than 7:01 you'd be SOL.

As for pricing ... the shoes retail for $200, but some of the folks who snagged them are asking north of $500.