Kanye West Ends Partnership with Gap

Kanye West has pulled the plug on his partnership with Gap, claiming the company double-crossed him with empty promises.

Ye's lawyers fired off a letter, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, to the struggling retail company saying Gap violated their deal by not releasing his clothing as promised, and not opening retail stores specifically designed to promote Kanye's merch.

Kanye's been grousing on social media for weeks, claiming Gap has cut him out of meetings, the creative process and has fallen way short in promotion.

He gave Gap honchos an ultimatum last month, saying, "You have to really give me the position to be Ye and let me do what I'm thinking, or I have to do the thinking somewhere else."

Apparently, the remaining Kanye inventory will still be sold at Gap, but that's it.

Kanye's also beefing with Adidas ... accusing the company of ripping off his designs and violating their deal in various ways.

Ye has strongly insinuated he might just chuck all the partnerships and open his own retail stores.

