Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West Addresses Child Custody with Kim Kardashian as Trial Looms

Kanye West Here's How I Think Child Custody Should Go ... As Trial Looms with Kim Kardashian

9/17/2022 6:18 AM PT
LETTING KIM LEAD
Alo Mind Full

Kanye West has tipped his hand in his divorce case -- how custody is going to work.

Ye jumped on the 'Alo Mind' podcast Friday and said, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids. She's still got [them] 80% of the time -- raise those children."

The reason that's significant ... sources connected to the former couple tell TMZ, Kanye hasn't  engaged with his lawyer -- whoever that is now, because he's gone through 5 already -- about the remaining issues in the divorce ... custody and property settlement.

kim kardashian kanye west
Backgrid

There's a trial set for December if Kanye stays radio silent, and so far his side hasn't engaged Kim Kardashian's team about all this. But, saying Kim gets 80% is the first time we've heard any sort of structure, which is the first step in hashing out an agreement.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Kim And Kanye's Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Kim filed for divorce in February, 2021 after 7 years of marriage and is now legally single.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later