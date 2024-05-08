Johnny Manziel Shares Kiss With Josie Canseco, Drops L-Bomb?

Play video content

Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco clearly have no issue putting their love out there for everyone to see -- the Heisman Trophy winner and Victoria's Secret model shared a passionate kiss on social media amid their new romance ... and seemingly professed their love for each other in the process.

Manziel posted the PDA-packed footage on Tuesday ... staring into the camera before turning to his lady and planting a few pecks.

It sounds like Manziel then says "I do love you" ... with Canseco returning the words.

If so, it's a big step for the couple ... as they just went public together at Stagecoach after dropping subtle hints on Instagram in the weeks leading up to the country music festival.

No word on when they actually started dating ... so either they are already well along in the relationship, or they're just diving head-first into things.

As we previously reported, Manziel most recently dated Kenzie Werner following his divorce from Bre Tiesi ... while Canseco -- daughter of former MLB slugger Jose Canseco -- was famously linked to guys like Logan Paul, Brody Jenner and Mike (FKA Mike Stud).