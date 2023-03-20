Jose Canseco's Daughter, Josie, Says She's Self-Made, 'My Family Is Broke'
3/20/2023 10:52 AM PT
Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie -- a Victoria's Secret model -- is firing away at her critics ... insisting she never received a leg up, at least monetarily, from her dad or anyone else in her family.
Josie unleashed on her haters in a series of Instagram posts on Monday morning ... claiming to be entirely self-made.
It's unknown what was exactly said to her or about her that set her off -- but she clearly wanted to let everyone know that despite her dad's huge MLB career, she grew up far from wealthy.
"Everyone claiming I came from all this rich money because I'm a 'canseco' do ur research," the 26-year-old said. "My 'family money' was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my ass off to not only sustain my 'family name' but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s*** except me."
Josie said there were times in her life when she was in debt, barely making $100 a week, and living in tiny New York apartments packed with models.
"My family is broke," she said, "and I dont get the advance of a family that was rich."
Josie did acknowledge she has "been graced with a privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned" -- though she added, "I really went through that s*** n busted my ass the traditional way."
FYI -- Jose reportedly made over $40 million in his 17-year MLB career. He filed for bankruptcy back in 2012.
Josie is one of several famous offspring who have spoken out about nepo baby labels recently ... back in January, Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs told TMZ he's had to do his best to shake off the stigma as well.