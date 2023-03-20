Jose Canseco's Daughter, Josie, Says She's Self-Made, 'My Family Is Broke'

Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie -- a Victoria's Secret model -- is firing away at her critics ... insisting she never received a leg up, at least monetarily, from her dad or anyone else in her family.

Josie unleashed on her haters in a series of Instagram posts on Monday morning ... claiming to be entirely self-made.

It's unknown what was exactly said to her or about her that set her off -- but she clearly wanted to let everyone know that despite her dad's huge MLB career, she grew up far from wealthy.

"Everyone claiming I came from all this rich money because I'm a 'canseco' do ur research," the 26-year-old said. "My 'family money' was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my ass off to not only sustain my 'family name' but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s*** except me."

Josie said there were times in her life when she was in debt, barely making $100 a week, and living in tiny New York apartments packed with models.

"My family is broke," she said, "and I dont get the advance of a family that was rich."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Josie did acknowledge she has "been graced with a privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned" -- though she added, "I really went through that s*** n busted my ass the traditional way."

FYI -- Jose reportedly made over $40 million in his 17-year MLB career. He filed for bankruptcy back in 2012.

Play video content JANUARY 2023 TMZ.com