Josie Canseco Parties on Yacht During Super Bowl Week in Miami

SplashNews.com

Josie Canseco is soaking up all Miami has to offer during Super Bowl week ... and that means plenty of sunshine and epic yacht parties!!!

Check out these pics of the smoking hot model showing off her flawless figure in a pink bikini Thursday aboard South Beach mogul Dave Grutman's floating paradise.

Even on vacay she busted out a runway-worthy hair flip. Models. Always working.

TMZ broke the story ... Josie's dating Logan Paul after moving on from Brody Jenner, and the new couple is already crossing some major relationship milestones.

Logan's also in MIA for his brother Jake Paul's fight tonight against AnEsonGib -- so Josie will be sporting a fresh tan ringside. We're assuming she'll be there rooting for Jake.

Most importantly, we hope the NFL is paying attention to these pics. Read our lips: NO MORE COLD WEATHER SUPER BOWL HOST CITIES.