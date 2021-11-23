Johnny Manziel's Divorce From Bre Tiesi Finalized

Johnny Manziel is officially a single man -- the ex-NFL quarterback's divorce from Bre Tiesi has been finalized, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records show the judge signed off on the divorce earlier this month ... which means both Johnny and Bre are solo-dolo in the eyes of the state of California.

We spoke with Bre, who said the two are "still cool" with each other and speak often ... and she wishes him nothing but the best.

Of course, both sides had already moved on to other people -- in fact, Bre recently dated Jennifer Lopez's ex, Casper Smart.

Johnny credited Bre with saving his life in the past ... and later said his marriage -- and divorce -- helped him grow as a person.

"I wouldn't be here right now if it wasn't for my relationship and getting married," Manziel said at the time.

"I wouldn't have the same attitude towards everything else if I wouldn't have gone through the divorce and stuff, too, if I wouldn't have gone through that with Bre. 100% there's no chance."

We broke the story -- Bre and Johnny first started dating in 2016 ... and Johnny proposed in March 2017. The couple got hitched in 2018 before breaking things off a year later.

Tiesi had previously called Manziel out for allegedly cheating on her ... saying, "vows were broken."