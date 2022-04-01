Johnny Manziel Holds Hands With Kenzie Werner Out In Miami

Johnny Manziel and his new girl are damn near inseparable at this point -- the couple was spotted holding hands in Miami on Friday ... fresh off their steamy night of clubbing.

The former Heisman winner and Kenzie Werner have been living it up in Florida this week ... including a VERY hands-on night on the town on Thursday.

Play video content @everybodyknowslo/@salimdehkordi/@tunechityler

The two got in even more quality time on Friday ... with Manziel holding onto Werner, who was wearing a sheer outfit with a bikini underneath.

As we previously reported, Manziel and Werner have been seeing each other a lot recently ... partying in Scottsdale and South Beach.

The couple even went Instagram official, too -- Manziel posted several pictures with Werner, captioning the post, "So much for a sneaky link 🤷🏻‍♂️."

Manziel is seemingly spending as much time as possible with Werner before stepping foot on the field for Fan Controlled Football ... with the season starting later this spring.

They hit up the beach in Miami earlier this week ... playing catch with a football and packing on the PDA.