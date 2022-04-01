Johnny Manziel Grabs Handful Of Kenzie Werner ... During Club Rager

Play video content @everybodyknowslo/@salimdehkordi/@tunechityler

Things got a bit handsy between Johnny Manziel and his new lady on Thursday -- the duo raged at the clubs in Miami ... and the quarterback couldn't help himself but cop a feel.

The Fan Controlled Football star was spotted having a blast with Kenzie Werner ... just two days removed from their sunny football toss on the beach.

As we previously reported, JM and KW have been spending a lot of time together all over the country recently ... and their Miami trip has been filled with expensive food, boozing and some R&R.

While Manziel's return to the football field is on the horizon, he was in party mode in South Beach -- dancing on the tables and putting Werner on his shoulders as the music blares in the background.

The two have picked things up on social media as well -- Johnny confirmed their romance in the comment section on IG ... replying to a Werner bikini pic with, "BM ❤️"

Johnny also shared Werner in a post on Thursday ... saying, "So much for a sneaky link 🤷🏻‍♂️"