Terrell Owens Unretires, Joins Fan Controlled Football At 48 Years Old

It's been 12 years since Terrell Owens played in the NFL, but the Hall of Famer is ready to hit the gridiron once again -- this time, with Fan Controlled Football!!

TMZ Sports has confirmed with sources -- 48-year-old T.O. will suit up for the league this season ... joining former Heisman Johnny Manziel, who is returning for his second season.

As we previously reported, Owens has remained confident he could continue to play in the NFL ... telling us in 2021 he was actively pursuing a comeback.

Now, our sources say the legendary receiver will, in fact, be playing this year.

We broke the story -- comedian and social media superstar Druski told us earlier this month he was hoping to get T.O. and fellow ex-NFL superstar Mike Vick to join the league ... and so far, he's 1-for-2.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with T.O.'s participation ... and whether NFL teams will be watching to see if he's still got it.

Games start later this spring ... so, as T.O. would say, getcha popcorn ready.

We reached out to FCF for a comment, but they're not talking.