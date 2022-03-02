Comedian Druski Buys Fan Controlled Football Team, Guarantees Championship

... And We're Winning It All

There's a new team owner in the Fan Controlled Football league ... and it's none other than comedian and internet superstar Druski!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Drew Desbordes and Altered State Machine are joining NFL star Austin Ekeler and the Bachelorette franchise's Rachel Lindsay as owners of the Wild Aces -- the reigning champs from FCF's inaugural season.

Of course, the FCF is an indoor football league completely controlled by fans ... with teams owned by names like Marshawn Lynch, Quavo and more.

We spoke with Druski about the major business move ... and while he's known for being a funny guy, he makes it clear he's taking his new position seriously.

"With ownership comes a lot of equity," he says. "I'm bringing some special talent to this year's league."

In fact, Druski says he's hearing legends like Terrell Owens and Michael Vick could suit up for the FCF next season ... and he's had talks with league owners about the possibility.

"This is a real possible thing."

Druski says he's met with players on the Wild Aces -- which will be going through a rebrand, BTW -- and their reaction to his appearance was overwhelmingly positive.

But don't get it twisted -- Druski says he's getting involved to WIN ... and will stop at nothing to prevent his team from losing.

"Before I joined the team, they already won the championship last year," he says. "Not to bandwagon, but we all about Ws, we're all about wins, baby."