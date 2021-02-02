Johnny Manziel Arrives to Fan Controlled Football League Bubble ... Ready to Play!!!

Play video content Exclusive

Johnny Manziel is IN THE BUBBLE!

The 28-year-old QB arrived to his official team hotel in Gwinnett County, Georgia on Monday night where he'll get ready for his debut in the Fan Controlled Football League.

As we previously reported, Manziel inked a deal to be the starting QB for the Zappers -- a team co-owned by NY Mets pitcher Trevor May, Bob Menery and Ronnie2K.

The league, which kicks off on Feb. 13 -- is a 7-on-7 full-contact football league where fans control everything from the uniforms, logos and the play calling.

The field is only 50 yards long with 10-yard end zones -- which means this game is built for fast action and lots of scoring. All games will take place at a special facility in Atlanta.

League officials tell us ... the FCF has "taken over" the hotel and have turned it into a "bubble" environment -- with strict COVID protocols to keep everyone safe.