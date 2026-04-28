Mike Vrabel Confronted With Dianna Russini Scandal Questions At Airport

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Grilled at Airport Over Dianna Russini Scandal Questions LionsShareNews/Backgrid

A change of scenery couldn't help Mike Vrabel escape the Dianna Russini scandal -- the New England Patriots head coach was asked several questions about it all while walking through an airport in Utah over the weekend.

A photographer -- not a TMZ employee -- caught up with Vrabel at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday ... and gave his best shot at getting a comment out of the former NFL pro.

Vrabel didn't have anything to add ... but his body language said a lot. He seemed ready to get the heck outta there ... perhaps he was anxious to get going with his "counseling" he vowed to get amid the fiasco.

The Super Bowl champion admitted he hasn't been living up to his own standards last week ... and had to have difficult conversations with his loved ones as more and more pics of him with Russini have come out of the woodwork.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Addresses Dianna Russini Scandal Ahead of NFL Draft New England Patriots

In fact, we got a pic of them hanging out at a casino in 2024 -- weeks after he got fired from the Tennessee Titans -- and our witness thought Russini was his wife by the way they were interacting, even though they are both married to other people.

Vrabel still made sure to be around for the first two days of the draft last week before catching a flight to Utah, where his fam has a vacation home.