Dianna Russini Spotify Playlist For 'Mike' Raises Eyebrows Amid Vrabel Scandal

Dianna Russini tried to help Mike Vrabel get over a four-game losing streak with a mediocre Spotify playlist ... at least that's what the internet believes after the NFL insider's streaming activity surfaced on Monday.

David Covucci of FOIAball brought the wild development to light on Monday ... posting screenshots of an account belonging to the former Athletic reporter, which featured a collection of songs titled "TURNIN THE PAGE."

Dianna Russini made a Spotify playlist called "TURNIN THE PAGE" that she shared with a user named "Mike" on December 19, 2022.



Which just so happens to coincide with a four-game Titans losing streak pic.twitter.com/IkIdwLUPHi @DavidCovucci

It was shared with a user named simply "Mike" on December 19, 2022 ... the day after Vrabel's Tennessee Titans lost their fourth-straight contest that season.

The whole thing could be an unfortunate coincidence ... but all signs are pointing to it being for Vrabel, as it included songs he has been known to play at practice in the past.

The 15-song list has Beyonce, Latto, Sam Hunt, Papa Roach, Def Leppard, Kiss, Van Halen, Styx, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Russini has since scrubbed her Spotify profile ... and the "Mike" account in question has been changed to "Tycar" ... which, ya can't make this stuff up, is a combination of Vrabel's kids' names.

Play video content Video: Mike Vrabel Addresses Dianna Russini Scandal Ahead of NFL Draft New England Patriots

Things have gotten quite out of hand over the past few weeks -- Russini resigned from her gig at the Athletic and Vrabel vowed to get counseling and even missed Day 3 of the NFL draft over it all.