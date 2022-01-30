Nick Cannon Has Baby Shower with Bre Tiesi and It's a Boy

Nick Cannon may be adding another baby to his brood ... at least that sure the way it looks, because there was big gender reveal party which appears to have been hosted by Nick and Bre Tiesi.

The party went down in Malibu Sunday afternoon. Pink and blue balloons created the drama as they were surrounded by friends and family. Bre, who just finalized her divorce from Johnny Manziel, was posing proudly with an obvious baby bump. A bunch of guests posed with Nick and Bre as she cradled her belly.

It seems pretty obvious Nick and Bre are together. He's cradling her baby bump, they're hugging, holding hands ... clearly the center of attention.

As for the reveal ... guests unloaded party poppers filled with blue confetti, so, it's a boy!!!

As you know, Nick shared some devastating news ... his 5-month-old son Zen died last month after fighting cancer.

Zen was Nick's 7th child, born earlier this year with model Alyssa Scott. Zen was the 4th of Nick's kids born in the last year-and-a-half, twins Zillion and Zion were born in June and his daughter, Powerful, last December.