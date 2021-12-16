Nick Cannon Opens Up on the 'Today' Show, After Son's Death

Play video content NBC

Nick Cannon is on a long road to healing following the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a malignant brain tumor earlier this month.

The "Wild 'N Out" star told folks on the "Today" show that he relied on his faith to get him through this tough time, saying, "I'm optimistic in finding the purpose through all of the pain."

As you may recall, Nick broke the devastating news on "The Nick Cannon Show" at the beginning of this month, getting very emotional talking about the final days of his son's life. Prior to that, Nick and Alyssa Scott had kept their son's health issues private.

When asked how he's doing now, Nick says he is taking it only 5 minutes at a time... "I'm so used to being upbeat and outspoken ... this was probably the most delicate and the most precious thing I've ever had to talk about."

Nick says before his diagnosis, he initially thought Zen had a minor sinus problem.

As far as mama Alyssa, Nick says he is "in awe" of her strength while dealing with such a tough loss, after carrying the baby for 9 months. He says that he tries to be there for her, but sometimes all they can do is "connect through prayer."

As we previously told you, Nick got a tattoo of his son and says that's only the beginning of what he plans to do to make sure Zen is always by his side.