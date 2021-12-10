Nick Cannon Gets Angel Tattoo of Son Zen, Following His Death

Nick Cannon just got tatted up again ... and this time, his newest addition is in honor of his late son Zen who died this week of a brain tumor.

The "Wild and Out" creator shared the angel tattoo of his son on his rib cage Tuesday on his show ... a tribute that comes just days after the 5-month-old's death.

"It was a lot of pain, but it was well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience"... adding that now he will always have his son by his side.

Nick has been very vocal about his struggles with his son's death, and previously said that his baby mama Alyssa Scott was taking things "5 minutes at a time." Nick and Alyssa had kept Zen's health issues totally private until the tragic announcement that he had died.