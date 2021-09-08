Nick Cannon Says He'll Have More Kids if it's God's Will

Play video content TMZ.com

Nick Cannon isn't pumping the brakes on expanding his fam, in fact, he's open to having more kids -- but adds the final decision is really up to a higher power.

We got Nick and Jim Jones Tuesday in Harlem and our photog asked Nick if he's going to stop having kids now that he's had 7, including his son Zen and twins Zion and Zillion earlier this year.

Nick says he's got no problem welcoming more kids into the world, as long as it's part of God's plan. Basically, if it's God's will ... he'll keep fathering as many children as possible.

We also asked Nick the secret to being prodigious, seeing as he's an expert in that area, and his answer is pretty short and sweet. Nick's definitely got some swimmers -- and he also jokes about opening his own "Cannon Sperm Bank."

