Dr. Dre, Nick Cannon Host Feed Your City Event in Compton
Thanksgiving 2020 Dr. Dre, Nick Cannon Host Feed Your City in Compton
11/22/2020 8:27 AM PT
Folks struggling with the pandemic and all of its fallout got a big break Saturday, with celebs and others pitching in to help feed those in need.
The Feed Your City Event is 10-events strong, and it was held in numerous U.S. cities. Among them ... Compton, where Dr. Dre, music industry icon Tony Draper and retired NBA star Ricky Davis sponsored the event in Compton.
The event is timed around Thanksgiving, where people could get free groceries including, of course, turkeys. This year the giveaway includes PP supplies.
The event was COVID-safe, with a one-lane drive-thru and another line for walk-ups. Everyone socially distanced and masks were plentiful.
Also involved in organizing the event ... Compton Mayor Aja Brown, Power 106 and 93.5 KDAY.
Many other cities are also hosting free food giveaways in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Food banks have been stretched to the limits, so these additional efforts are true lifesavers for folks in need. The lines for groceries have been unbearably long all over the country ... a sign of just how desperate things are as we enter month 9.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.