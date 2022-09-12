Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kris Jenner Attends NY Fashion Week in Pouring Rain with Other Celebs

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Do We Look Like We're Havin Fun??? Insane Downpour During NY Fashion Week

9/12/2022 7:06 AM PT
FLOODED FASHION

New York Fashion Week was for the cats and the dogs ... because that's how it was raining as the glam crowd -- including Kris Jenner -- pretended they were having a great time as they sought refuge under a gaggle of umbrellas.

Kris and bf Corey Gamble hit up the Tommy Hilfiger show, along with Kourtney and Travis Barker, at the Skyline Drive-in theater in Brooklyn. What no one anticipated ... that it would be pissing rain.

Shutterstock Premier/Getty

Lots of celebs tried protecting their Sunday best, including Kate Moss, Julia Fox, Yungblud, Trippie Redd, Noah Beck, Latto, Kodak Black, Shawn Mendes, Lisa Rinna, Jasmine Sanders and Babyface.

Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter, Lila, ripped the runway. At one point, Travis Barker got on stage and played the drums .... and people caught the beat despite the downpour.

Celebs Show Out at Tommy Hilfiger's NYFW Show
Launch Gallery
NYFW Lewks Launch Gallery
Getty

Travis is fantastic, but don't you think a Rihanna song would've been more fitting?

I GOT THE GOODS
Instagram / @rayj

It's been a tumultuous weekend for momager Kris and Kim K. Ray J was triggered by her lie detector test on James Corden's show, proclaiming she had nothing to do with the release of Kim's sex tape. Ray says there were actually 2 sex tapes and Kris picked the one for release where Kim looked the best.

Ray also showed his contract with Vivid Entertainment, the company that released the sex tape, and said the inventory list was written by Kim herself, and he showed a sample of her handwriting to prove it. Kim has said she had nothing to do with the release.

ON THE HOT SEAT
CBS

That all said, it didn't prevent Kris from having a soaking good time at NY Fashion Week!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later