Amelia Hamlin, Megan Fox Among Stars Who Hit Up Revolve Gallery at NYFW

You know it's New York Fashion Week when every celeb in town brings their A-game, style-wise ... and Amelia Hamlin's arriving with an added motivation.

The inaugural Revolve Gallery went down Thursday night at Hudson Yards in NYC, and Amelia, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, Lori Harvey, Shanina Shaik and Emily Ratajkowski were all front and center.

Scott Disick's ex was rocking a black midriff-baring outfit ... along with a ton of post-breakup hotness. As we told you, there's a dispute about who actually pulled the plug on their relationship, but one thing's for sure ... he might have regrets if he's looking at these shots of Amelia.

Check out the gallery for Megan's light and sporty outfit ... new-ish mom, Emily, in a cropped sweater and Irina Shayk sporting a zip-up windbreaker dress and military boots.

