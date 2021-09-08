Megan Fox & MGK Wear Matching Outfits in NYC

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one and the same ... at least when it comes to their getups.

MF and MGK were out in SoHo, NY Wednesday rocking matching outfits -- white graphic t-shirts and black leather pants -- while posing for a photo. Doesn't appear to be an official shoot or anything but in any case ... they definitely planned to be on the same fashion page.

As for what sorta designer they might've been rocking -- unclear, but we're told they were on the same block as a Zadig & Voltaire store ... so maybe they'd just come from a shopping trip. Eyewitnesses say they were simply posing for someone who had an iPhone out.

Goes to show these two are about as inseparable and united as ever -- the love fest has been going strong for well over a year now ... and they're still tied at the hip.

We've often seen them complementing each other's threads -- be it for a caj outing, a sporting event or even something more formal, like a red carpet appearance.