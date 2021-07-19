Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Her Kids Out in L.A.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren't just about PDA and hitting big celeb events together ... they've got that modern family look down too.

Megan and MGK took her 3 kids -- Noah, Bodhi and Journey -- on a trip to the Color Me Mine paint studio Saturday in L.A., and the youngest looked like he took some paint home with him.

The whole crew was wearing masks -- per the renewed COVID mandate in Los Angeles -- and even though MGK looked distracted on his phone ... the fact he's hanging with Megan's kids is a telling sign that things are cool(er) with her ex.

As you know ... she filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in November, several months after they split and she began hooking up with MGK. Megan and the rocker met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass."

BAG seemed pretty hurt by the chain of events at first, but he moved on pretty quickly himself. In fact, he had a public L.A. outing with his kids along with his new GF, Sharna Burgess, back in late May.