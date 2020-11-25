Megan Fox Files to Divorce Brian Austin Green

Exclusive Details

Megan Fox apparently has a great thing going with Machine Gun Kelly ... good enough that she's decided to pull the trigger and divorce Brian Austin Green.

The actress filed her divorce docs Wednesday after nearly 10-and-a-half years of marriage to the '90210' star. In the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Megan asks for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 3 kids and wants to terminate the ability for either her or Brian to get spousal support.

Brian filed a response agreeing to almost everything, he's checked the box for spousal support to still be on the table. Neither has indicated anything when it comes to child support.

There's also a major discrepancy when it comes to their date of separation. Megan says they were done in November 2019 and Brian lists March 5, 2020.

Brian and Megan got married back in June 2010 in Hawaii, and have 3 kids together ... 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year-old Journey River.