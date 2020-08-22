Machine Gun Kelly Is Awesome at Wakesurfing in Lake Powell
8/22/2020 8:34 AM PT
Machine Gun Kelly has mad skills on a wakeboard ... as he proved Friday on a famous Utah lake.
MGK and his daughter were vacationing at Lake Powell, and Dad showed off his moves behind a boat that created a respectable wake.
He's up for a while before eating it, but he definitely wins bragging rights. It's pretty impressive.
It's unclear if MGK's GF, Megan Fox, joined him and his 11-year-old daughter on the trip. BTW, if you haven't been to Lake Powell, put it on your list. The scenery is indescribable.
Anyway ... fun video.
