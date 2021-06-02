Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Make Out After Cops Pull Them Over

Machine Gun Kelly isn't sweating a couple tickets for riding dangerously -- not when he's got Megan Fox to distract him ... with her lips.

The lovebirds went zero to 60 shortly after getting pulled over by police Tuesday in Los Angeles ... they were spotted locking lips for a full make-out sesh on the sidewalk.

MGK even ripped a cig after the steamy PDA with his ride or die -- a sure way to lift his spirits after their motorcycle ride got interrupted by an LAPD officer.

As we first told you ... MGK and Megan got pulled over in Sherman Oaks because she was the only one wearing a helmet. Our sources said MGK also got dinged for not having the proper endorsement on his driver's license to operate a motorcycle.

But, the LAPD couldn't put a damper on MGK and Megan's afternoon, or their evening for that matter ... they went out for a nice sushi dinner at Matsuhisa in Bev Hills.