Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Have Flirty Fun During Bidding War Over Expensive Art

Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Laugh And Flirt Together ... Bid On Multi-Million $$$$ Painting
10/1/2023 5:59 AM PT
Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady shared a fun-filled moment while bidding on a very pricey piece of art -- and the two even got a bit flirty!!
According to eyewitnesses... Kim and Tom showed up to bid on a George Condo painting at the Reform Alliance Charity in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Saturday night.
We're told Kim kicked off the bidding at $500K, and then Tom put in a higher bid before they got into a full-on bidding war.
During their back and forth, the celebs giggled and stared at each other, making it all "super fun and flirty," our source tells us.
When the bid reached $2 million, the event hosts stepped in and decided both would receive their own George Condo painting.
But there was a caveat ... Kim and Tom each had to pay $2 million for their canvases, which for them is just chump change.
Meanwhile, Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Meek Mill chaired the Reform Alliance’s Casino Night, which was aimed "to raise funds to transform probation and parole laws." Tickets for the gala event started at $500K.