Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Have Flirty Fun During Bidding War Over Expensive Art

Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Laugh And Flirt Together ... Bid On Multi-Million $$$$ Painting

10/1/2023 5:59 AM PT
Getty

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady shared a fun-filled moment while bidding on a very pricey piece of art -- and the two even got a bit flirty!!

According to eyewitnesses... Kim and Tom showed up to bid on a George Condo painting at the Reform Alliance Charity in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Saturday night.

Backgrid

We're told Kim kicked off the bidding at $500K, and then Tom put in a higher bid before they got into a full-on bidding war.

During their back and forth, the celebs giggled and stared at each other, making it all "super fun and flirty," our source tells us.

When the bid reached $2 million, the event hosts stepped in and decided both would receive their own George Condo painting.

artnet.com

But there was a caveat ... Kim and Tom each had to pay $2 million for their canvases, which for them is just chump change.

DRESSED TO THE NINES
BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Meek Mill chaired the Reform Alliance’s Casino Night, which was aimed "to raise funds to transform probation and parole laws." Tickets for the gala event started at $500K.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later