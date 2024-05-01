Demi Moore Rocks Leopard-Print Bikini During Family Vacation

Demi Moore has still got it -- as she put her bangin' body on display in a little leopard-print bikini for a sweet video with her fam ... and she kinda looked the best out of everyone.

The actress -- who's 61, BTW -- uploaded a playful video to Instagram Tuesday ... which featured her with her three daughters ... Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer Willis on some kind of family vacay. They all got in bathing suits ... but all eyes were on Demi's incredible figure.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Demi is initially seen wearing regular clothes before running off-screen and reappearing outside in an itty-bitty two-piece. Demi looks ageless ... posing her fit physique in the sand.

DM is soon joined by her adult daughters, as well as her granddaughter, Louetta. While the Willis sisters all look stunning in bikinis of their own .... their famous mom ends up being the runaway standout, who had fans clamoring for more.

The family appears to be in good spirits, despite dealing with patriarch Bruce Willis' ongoing health battles.

As you know, Bruce's family announced he'd been diagnosed with dementia, after previously being diagnosed with aphasia. He's taken a step back from the limelight -- with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, regularly issuing updates on his health on social media.