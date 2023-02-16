Bruce Willis' Diagnosis of Aphasia Progresses, Diagnosed with Dementia
2/16/2023 11:52 AM PT
Bruce Willis' original diagnosis of aphasia has progressed, according to his family members ... who say the latest word from doctors is that he has frontotemporal dementia.
His daughter Rumer Willis posted that update and a statement from the family ... telling fans Bruce has now been diagnosed with the most common form of dementia, which is known as FTD.
The family says "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
There are currently no treatments for FTD.
As we reported, Rumer initially revealed last year that aphasia would severely impact his ability to communicate, and, as a result, he would have to end his acting career.
Aphasia impacts the ability to comprehend words and/or speak. It can be caused by strokes, tumors or other brain damage, but it's not clear what led to his initial diagnosis.
In today's statement, the family said ... "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."