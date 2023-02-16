Bruce Willis' Diagnosis of Aphasia Progresses, Diagnosed with Dementia

Bruce Willis' original diagnosis of aphasia has progressed, according to his family members ... who say the latest word from doctors is that he has frontotemporal dementia.

His daughter Rumer Willis posted that update and a statement from the family ... telling fans Bruce has now been diagnosed with the most common form of dementia, which is known as FTD.

The family says "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

There are currently no treatments for FTD.

As we reported, Rumer initially revealed last year that aphasia would severely impact his ability to communicate, and, as a result, he would have to end his acting career.

Aphasia impacts the ability to comprehend words and/or speak. It can be caused by strokes, tumors or other brain damage, but it's not clear what led to his initial diagnosis.

