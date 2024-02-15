Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Posts Heartwarming Valentine's Post

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming, paid a heartwarming Valentine's tribute to him ... letting the actor, who is battling dementia, know that he'll always have her by his side.

"Love is a beautiful thing ❤️ Wishing you all a Happy Valentine's Day 🫶🏽," Emma wrote in an IG post Wednesday, which shows the 68-year-old "Die Hard" actor's face pressed up to her while posing at Niagara Falls.

She revealed in the comments it was an old school photo from March 2010, which was two years after they went public with their romance.

Emma's love for Bruce is clearly stronger than her ... proving she'll never leave his side, especially amid his grueling dementia battle. His family announced his aphasia diagnosis two years ago, and his retirement from acting.

Bruce's condition worsened exactly one year ago when he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Emma's spoken candidly of his health ... telling 'Today' that it's "hard to know" how aware he is and he'd lost the ability to make decisions for himself -- and it looks to be taking a toll on her, too, as she's become his caretaker.

Of course, Bruce has a huge family ... and the rest of his nearest and dearest, including his ex, Demi Moore, and all of his adult children, have stepped in to help, too.

