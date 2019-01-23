Jay-Z & Meek Mill Let's Fix Broken Justice System ... Check Out Our Plan!!!

Jay-Z, Meek Mill Launching Criminal Justice Reform Organization

LIVE STREAM

Jay-Z and Meek Mill are stepping up to launch a new push for criminal justice reform with the support of some powerful celebs and business leaders ... and we're live streaming their big announcement.

The rappers are joining forces with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai ﻿and others to reveal their plans to bring sweeping changes to the justice system. The group's holding a news conference Wednesday in NYC.

As you know, Meek has become a symbol for criminal justice reform following his 2-4 year prison sentence for probation violations in 2017, and he's been championing the cause ever since his hard fought release on bail.

The movement's already been effective ... President Trump signed the First Step Act into law, earning huge praise from CNN's Van Jones.

Now, Meek and Jay are set to reveal how they'll keep pushing for more change.