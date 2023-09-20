Kim Kardashian Attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s Bday, Partied for 4th of July
Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Party Pals in Recent Months ... 4th of July Bash & His Bday
9/20/2023 8:38 AM PT
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have recently linked up on a more personal level, but the two have actually run in the same circles for years.
As we reported, Kim and OBJ have some mutual friends who have helped to bring them together, but our sources say there's nothing romantic between the pair.
Truth is, Kim and Odell have been at some of the same parties -- including his own birthday -- within the last year ... further proving they've got a lot in common when it comes to their social lives.
Both Kim and OBJ attended Michael Rubin's July 4th White Party to celebrate America's Independence earlier this year. While they didn't appear to pose in any pics together, the two were certainly in good company ... with the likes of Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Kelly Rowland and a whole lot more.
Kim was also in attendance for Odell's 30th birthday party at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles back in November. Once again, they weren't photographed together ... but Kim was definitely there, leaving the bash solo later in the night.
Our sources say Kim's totally down to find love again if she finds the right match ... but she's having a ton of fun being a mom and continuing to grow her businesses.
As for OBJ, he's recently single, splitting with longtime girlfriend Lauren Wood earlier this year ... leaving plenty of time for more parties with his super hot and famous friends.