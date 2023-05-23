Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Face Charges After Prosecutors Conclude Assault Probe

Odell Beckham Jr. is off the hook in his assault case ... prosecutors said this week they will NOT hit him with criminal charges after concluding their investigation into the allegations against the NFL star.

The probe initially kicked off back in April -- after a woman alleged Beckham put his hand around her neck during an encounter at Delilah, a popular restaurant in Los Angeles.

The woman, according to law enforcement, claimed the 30-year-old Super Bowl champion went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure.

But, prosecutors said on Tuesday surveillance video from the lounge "contradicts the complaining witness' account of events."

"The video does not capture any battery," prosecutors added.

Officials also said there were no other witnesses who could corroborate the alleged victim's story ... explaining that even a friend of the complainant -- who they said was standing next to Beckham and the woman during the alleged incident -- did not see an assault take place.

According to prosecutors, there was simply "insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

As we reported, Beckham was adamant all along that he had done nothing wrong. The restaurant's owner, John Terzian, called the claims bogus as well.