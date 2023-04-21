Odell Beckham Jr. Named Suspect In Assault Investigation, WR Denies Allegations

Odell Beckham Jr. has been named as a suspect in an assault investigation after a woman went to police claiming the NFL superstar put his hand around her neck in an L.A. hotspot, but the Ravens WR claims the allegations are bogus.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports the alleged incident went down at Delilah several weeks back ... when a woman says 30-year-old OBJ went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure.

However, a rep for Odell told us they weren't aware of any investigation and hadn't been contacted by police. They also vehemently denied Beckham Jr. did anything wrong.

Our sources say after the alleged altercation, both the woman and Odell remained at the venue throughout the night without further incident.

A few days later, police met with the accuser and she filed a report.

We reached out to Delilah for comment. John Terzian, owner of the L.A. hotspot, told us ... “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred.”

The allegations come just days after OBJ was announced as the newest star wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens ... inking a one-year deal worth up to $18 million.