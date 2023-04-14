Odell Beckham Jr. Scores Win In Court, Judge Won't Dismiss Nike Lawsuit

Odell Beckham Jr.'s on a roll ... days after securing a lucrative one-year contract with the Ravens, a judge denied Nike's request to dismiss OBJ's lawsuit against the sportswear giant, ruling the case can go forward.

Nike initially filed docs claiming there were no grounds for the case and asked a judge to throw out the suit on February 28. After reviewing the motion, a circuit court judge in Multnomah County, Oregon (where Nike's headquartered) denied the motion to dismiss, according to court records.

Of course, it doesn't mean OBJ has won the case. A defendant asking the court to throw out a lawsuit is pretty standard, and it's a difficult motion to win, but the bottom line is it's a win for the star WR.

We broke the story in November ... 30-year-old Odell accused the Swoosh of screwing him out of millions of dollars by suppressing shoe sales that would've triggered an automatic lucrative contract extension.

Beckham Jr. also said Nike withheld money he was rightfully owed for what they deemed footwear and glove violations (customizing Nike products).

At the time he filed the lawsuit, Odell issued a statement to us, reading in part ... "Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments. Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises."

Beckham Jr. continued ... "Today, I'm taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love – especially those who don't have the means to stand up for themselves. We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too."

All told the Pro Bowler says Nike shorted him around $20 million ... and Odell wants his cash, and now it looks like his attorneys will get their day in court.

On the field, Odell is the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens, signing a contract worth between $15 and $18 million earlier this week.