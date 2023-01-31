Odell Beckham Shows Off Insane Speed In Workout Sesh, 'I Swear I'm Loadin''

Play video content Instagram / @obj

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't look like he's lost a single step after 2 ACL tears ... the star NFL free agent released a new workout video on Monday, and it makes you think -- OBJ won't be team-less for long!

The 30-year-old 3x Pro Bowler shared the workout sesh on social media, showing the wide receiver running a dig route and catching a pass from the quarterback.

And, he was GONE ... in fact, the camera guy tried to run with Odell, but he couldn't keep up. Beckham Jr. was out!

"I swear I’m loadin," OBJ said on Tuesday via Twitter, "No where near I wanna be but exactly where I need to be."

The former L.A. Rams star has been documenting his progress since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI last February ... which was less than a year and a half after his first ACL tear with Cleveland in 2020.

Odell's been hitting the gym consistently and even balled out in a pickup hoops game earlier this month.

Outside of rehabilitation, OBJ has been spending time with his son Zydn who will turn one next month.

"As if I needed more motivation. Ima make my son proud asf when I’m done wit all this, from what I did on the field, to the way I handled all the other Shxt that came wit it," Beckham Jr. recently wrote.